Morning briefing: PM Modi's ‘mangalsutra’ jibe at Congress; medical board to decide on Delhi CM's diabetes, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress's manifesto, alleging plans for wealth redistribution, yet refrained from specifying beneficiaries. He emphasized increased Haj pilgrimage quotas and smoother visa processes for Muslims, also highlighting BJP's law against triple talaq. Modi targeted Pasmanda Muslims' neglect by Congress and SP, promising upliftment. He accused Congress of planning to seize assets like "streedhan" and redistribute wealth, symbolized by their hand symbol, 'panja.' Meanwhile, he secured a larger Haj quota from Saudi Arabia. Modi sought votes in Aligarh, emphasizing past achievements and future promises, urging early voting for change. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aligarh on Monday. (PTI)

A local court directed AIIMS to form a medical board to assess whether Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requires insulin for sugar control and address other health concerns. Despite Kejriwal's request for private doctor consultation, the court mandated Tihar jail authorities to ensure his medical needs are met. The court emphasized AIIMS' role in specialized consultations and tailored diet plans. Kejriwal's health has been central in his legal battle with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accused of creating a medical emergency for sympathy. The court emphasized equality in medical treatment for inmates. The case adds to Kejriwal's ongoing legal woes linked to Delhi excise case irregularities. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

'Denying child-care leaves to mother of disabled child violates state's constitutional duty': Supreme Court. Dig Deeper

After Mamata Banerjee's 'not safe' claim, man arrested for doing ‘recce’ of Abhishek Banerjee's house. Dig Deeper

Asaduddin Owaisi counters PM Modi's Rajasthan speech: ‘That is a lie… What about you?’ Dig Deeper

India News

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory | Avoid these routes. Dig Deeper

‘First victory of our struggle’: Sidda hails court’s intervention. Dig Deeper

BJP candidate wins Surat Lok Sabha constituency unopposed after 8 contenders withdraw. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Taiwan hit with magnitude-6.0 quake after day of tremors. Dig Deeper

Columbia University witnesses massive faculty walkout after dozens of student arrests at pro-Palestinian protests. Dig Deeper

Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai fires 20 more employees for protesting against company. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

D Gukesh, a 17-year-old Indian Grandmaster, made history by winning the Candidates Chess Tournament, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title, surpassing Garry Kasparov's record. Kasparov hailed it as an "Indian earthquake in Toronto," signifying a power shift in world chess. He also credited Viswanathan Anand for Gukesh's success. Gukesh's victory, with nine points out of 14, secured his place against Ding Liren for the highest title. Gukesh's win comes after Anand's 2014 triumph in the same tournament. Anand congratulated Gukesh, expressing pride in his achievement. Gukesh attributed his success to staying composed during crucial moments. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shirsha Guha Thakurta's film "Do Aur Do Pyaar" challenges traditional notions of infidelity through its narrative, portraying the complexities of love and marriage. The story revolves around Kavya and Ani, who find comfort and intimacy outside their marriages. It questions whether love and marriage are synonymous and explores the dynamics of relationships. The film also addresses cultural attitudes towards live-in relationships and the societal pressure on marriage. Through nuanced character portrayals, it delves into the motivations behind infidelity and the consequences it entails. Ultimately, "Do Aur Do Pyaar" advocates for self-discovery and open communication in relationships, offering a fresh perspective on the subject. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The slip dress emerges as a versatile wardrobe staple, suitable for various occasions. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai, with Mira stunning in a classic black silk slip dress. The ensemble featured spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline, and a figure-skimming silhouette. Mira accessorized minimally with a light pink bag and statement pumps. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow and glossy pink lips, while her hair was styled in soft waves. The couple was captured leaving the restaurant hand in hand, with Shahid opting for a printed T-shirt and denim jeans. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon