Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory | Avoid these routes

The Delhi Police issued an advisory on the occasion of the Hanuman Janmotsav on Tuesday, April 23 specifying traffic restrictions and diversions in the city. Hanuman Jayanti occurs on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha during the month of Chaitra. (ANI)

Numerous religious organisations are scheduled to celebrate the festival and hold processions across Delhi. The Hanuman Mandir Committee at Hanuman Mandir located near Connaught Place's Baba Kharak Singh Marg will also hold mega celebrations.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“During the day, a gathering of around 50,000 to 60,000 devotees is expected. Beside this, shobha yatra will also be carried out from 3 pm to 6 pm in which 1,000-1,500 people along with seven rath's will be participating, which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads,” an advisory from the Delhi Traffic Police stated.

The vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, it added.

The advisory emphasised that in order to facilitate smooth traffic flow in the area, no vehicles will be permitted to stop or park along Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC, Connaught Place.

It added, “Avoid the following routes (from 11 am to 9 pm): Roundabout GPO to Outer CC, Baba Karak Singh Marg, Outer CC Connaught Place, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Kali Badi Marg, Ashok Road and Janpath.”

Hanuman Jayanti occurs on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha during the month of Chaitra.

The advisory also stated, “Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing these routes and making maximum use of public transport. People travelling towards ISBT, railway stations, or airports are advised to plan their travel in advance.”

Additionally, traffic will be redirected from Outer CC Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout GPO, Patel Chowk and Windsor Place.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Parmarth Niketan in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Tuesday. Upon her arrival, the President will receive a traditional welcome from Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President of Parmarth Niketan, and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, International Director of Parmarth Niketan.