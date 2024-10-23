Morning briefing: Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha today; Sakshi Malik slams media; and more

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who reached Kerala on Tuesday evening along with her mother and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, is all set to file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday. Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi landed in Mysore on Tuesday evening, and made their way to Wayanad later in the night. Upon their arrival in Mysore, the two senior Congress leaders were greeted by party members and locals. They also visited the homes of ex-servicemen before making their way to Wayanad. Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election Priyanka Gandhi will file her nomination papers on Wednesday in the presence of CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi. Notably, the Wayanad bypoll will mark Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut. Dig Deeper Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra receives a warm welcome from party leaders and workers on her arrival at Saptha Resort, Sultan Bathery, in Wayanad on Tuesday. (AICC)

Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik accused the media on Tuesday of defaming wrestlers and failing to spotlight the alleged wrongdoings of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Sakshi Malik said while she chose to engage with the media to share insights from her new book, the coverage has instead leaned toward sensational narratives that defame wrestlers. Sakshi Malik condemned the lack of attention on critical women's issues and stressed that the media should amplify their voices rather than perpetuate harmful narratives. Sakshi Malik, a medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has revealed heart wrenching chapters of her career in her memoir, Witness. Recently retired from the sport, Malik made a shocking allegation against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia sees ruckus as groups clash during Diwali festivities; videos of sloganeering surface

Madrasas not a threat to constitutional values: SC

Cyclone Dana: Trains cancelled; Odisha, Bengal brace for landfall on October 25

India News

PM Modi, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping: A show of unity at Brics Summit dinner after India, China reach border agreement

SC orders states and UTs to upload remission policies, give reasons for rejection

Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena announces first 45 candidates, CM Eknath Shinde to contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi

Global Matters

Biden backtracks and corrects himself after calling for Trump to be locked up 2 weeks before election

Rapper Eminem and Obama rally voters for Kamala Harris in Detroit

Israel confirms killing Hashem Safieddine, potential successor of slain Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

Sports Goings

After taking a day off, the Indian team hit the practice nets on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, which will host the second Test of the three-match series against New Zealand, starting Thursday. The hosts are trailing 0-1 in the contest, having incurred an eight-wicket loss in the rain-marred opening Test in Bengaluru last week. India captain Rohit Sharma was among the players present in the training session, where the batters largely focussed on facing the spinners, with Pune reportedly set to roll out a low-bounce black-soil pitch. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Karan Johar selling a 50 percent stake in his banner Dharma Productions to vaccine maker Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Productions caused ripples on social media. However, both Karan and Adar put up a united front on Tuesday evening as they arrived and posed together at the star-studded Diwali bash of fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Paparazzi accounts on Instagram shared videos of Karan, Adar, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta arriving together at Manish Malhotra's residence for the grand Diwali party. While Karan wore a red sherwani, Adar and Apoorva twinned in black sherwanis. Actor Varun Dhawan, who was incidentally launched by Dharma Productions back in 2012, hugged and greeted the three of them as they entered. He even cracked up Adar with a joke whispered in his ear. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by evening.