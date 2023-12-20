Morning briefing: Rescue ops underway in TN; prohibitory orders in Manipur district, all the latest news

Following two days of relentless rainfall in Tamil Nadu, rescue operations are underway as authorities respond to the crisis. The unprecedented rainfall, claiming around 10 lives, has led to a standstill in several districts, leaving individuals and families stranded. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for Thirunelveli district by the India Meteorological Department. Approximately 1,000 passengers were stranded at Srivakuntam railway station, prompting the Southern Railways to deploy a special train with medical and catering teams. The Indian Air Force and Army are actively participating in rescue efforts, conducting air operations despite challenging weather conditions. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested ₹2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund for relief and rehabilitation efforts. The governor cancelled Christmas celebrations due to the severe situation, while Stalin criticized the IMD for alleged delayed warnings. Dig deeper People shift from a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.(PTI)

Number Theory: Tamil Nadu is in its most extreme rain spell ever

A two-month curfew has been imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur district following clashes between two groups that left nearly 30 people injured. The clashes occurred ahead of a mass burial for 87 Kuki-Zomi victims of ongoing ethnic conflicts between Meiteis and Kuki-Zomi tribes. The Supreme Court had directed the bodies of victims, which were in morgues for months, to be airlifted for burial. The curfew, under Section 144 of CrPC, aims to prevent further violence and breaches of peace. The clash originated from disputes over raising a Zomi flag and naming the mass burial site in Churachandpur. Ethnic clashes in Manipur since May have claimed at least 196 lives. Dig deeper

Prohibitory orders imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur after Monday's clash

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) ‘mini-auction’ held in Dubai on Tuesday, a total of 72 players were awarded contracts, with the 10 teams collectively spending ₹230.45 crore. Notably, performances in the ODI World Cup played a significant role in determining player salaries. Australian players Pat Cummins ( ₹20.5 crore) and Mitchell Starc ( ₹24.75 crore) earned substantial contracts due to their World Cup victory. Other notable signings included New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra, Australia's Travis Head, South Africa's Gerald Coetzee, and Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka. Uncapped Indian players such as Sameer Rizvi, Kumar Kushagra, and Shubham Dubey secured lucrative deals at the auction. Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, we take a look how each team has stacked up at the end of the riveting eight-hour auction session in Dubai Dig deeper

Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" and Prabhas' "Salaar" have generated high anticipation in the Indian film industry, prompting speculation about a potential cinematic clash in 2023. The article highlights the scrutiny by filmmakers and trade pundits of current advance booking trends and audience excitement. There are concerns about the unequal distribution of screens, and predictions suggest a regional divide in audience preferences, with the North favoring Shah Rukh Khan and the South leaning towards Prabhas. As of now, "Dunki" has a slight advantage in advance bookings, earning ₹7.5 crore for the opening day, compared to "Salaar" at ₹6.5 crore. Industry experts anticipate "Dunki" to open in the ₹35-40 crore range, with "Salaar" expected to achieve an opening figure of ₹25 crore. Dig deeper

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai. The paparazzi captured moments as the friends exited a restaurant, showcasing their casual-chic outfits. Ananya chose a nude sleeveless top and light blue denim jeans, paired with stylish flat sandals. Suhana complemented her in a nude bodysuit and light blue distressed denim, accessorized with a Louis Vuitton mini shoulder bag. Navya Nanda opted for a black bodysuit, dark blue denim, and a leather biker jacket, completing the look with heeled boots. Shanaya Kapoor looked elegant in a white mini dress, fuzzy slip-on sandals, and a shoulder bag. Dig deeper

