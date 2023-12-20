DCW chief seeks action taken report in Delhi minor's rape, murder case

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo-moto cognisance of the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the national capital. DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the SHO of the Swaroop Nagar police station in north Delhi demanding a copy of the FIR registered in the matter along with details of the accused arrested. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal. (ANI)

She has also sought a detailed action taken report by December 22.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The nine-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped and then murdered by her 52-year-old landlord, who dumped her body in a canal in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, according to police.

The accused has been arrested under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping in order to commit murder), 302 (murder), and 201 (destruction of evidence), along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

After the girl went missing on December 12, the police were informed and they began scanning the CCTV footage of the area and they developed a suspicion regarding the accused.

When police reached the landlord’s house, they were informed that he had met with an accident and was admitted in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Rohini.

On December 17, the doctors declared him fit for statement and the accused confessed his crime during interrogation. He told the police that he had abducted the girl, took her to some isolated place where he raped her. To hide his crime, he strangled her and then dumped her body in Munak Canal around 6.30 pm.

Police said that the girl’s body is yet to be found, and divers have been deployed in the canal to search for the remains. youngest residents.