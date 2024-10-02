Morning briefing: S Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken in US; protests resume across Kolkata, and more

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with external affairs minister S Jaishankar in Washington DC on Tuesday and said India and the US are working together to address regional and global challenges. S Jaishankar is on his first visit to the US since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power for the third time at the Centre. Dig Deeper External affairs minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC.(@DrSJaishankar)

Civil society members in Kolkata hit the streets on Tuesday night across different parts of the city to demand justice for the deceased postgraduate woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Thousands of women protested along the streets at Shyambazar, Jadavpur, Kestopur, Netajinagar and Haridevpur to demand safety and security of women and strict punishment for those behind the brutal crime. Dig Deeper

India news

Ajit Doval briefs France's Macron on Indian efforts to stop Ukraine war

Indebted Gujarat labourers held for attempting to derail train to rob passengers

Akhada and beyond: Haryana poll battle with Vinesh in the ring

Global matters

Iran attacks Israel, fires nearly 200 missiles; PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Tehran 'will pay for it’

Iran says it has ‘finished attack on Israel’ amid fears of spreading Middle East conflict

Walz vs Vance debate: Minnesota Gov reveals his teenage son witnessed shooting at community centre

Business

Wall Street retreats from records as oil prices leap after Iran attacks Israel

Oil prices rise 4% on Iran's missile attack on Israel

Sebi tightens F&O rules to curb derivatives market frenzy: What has changed

Sports

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has provided a major update on their plans regarding former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the next Indian Premier League season. The BCCI has already announced the rules for player retention and introduced a new one that will allow CSK to retain MS Dhoni for a lower price. Dig deeper

Entertainment

Kamal Haasan has wished his 'dear friend' Rajinikanth a speedy recovery amid his hospitalisation. Rajinikanth was stable, doing well and should be home in two days, a medical bulletin from Apollo Hospitals said. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Navratri, the vibrant festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is just around the corner, and devotees are gearing up to celebrate these nine auspicious days with immense devotion and dedication. This year, Shardiya Navratri will commence on October 3, 2024, and culminate with the celebration of Dussehra on October 12, 2024. Dig deeper

It's trending

Some individuals demonstrate extraordinary courage and resourcefulness in the face of danger. A woman from Punjab is a shining example of this, as her fearless actions thwarted a robbery attempt. The CCTV footage, a testament to her bravery, shows her defending her home and preventing three robbers from gaining entry. The video is being re-shared across various social media platforms. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.