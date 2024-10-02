Caught on cam: Brave woman single-handedly stops robbery, protects her house against 3 people in Amritsar

Some individuals demonstrate extraordinary courage and resourcefulness in the face of danger. A woman from Punjab is a shining example of this, as her fearless actions thwarted a robbery attempt. The CCTV footage, a testament to her bravery, shows her defending her home and preventing three robbers from gaining entry. The image shows a woman using all her might to close a door to stop the robbers from entering her house. (Screengrab)

The video is being re-shared across various social media platforms. An X page posted the video, originally shared by journalist Ajeet Yadav, with a brief caption.

“Robbers tried to loot a house, But the robbers could not do anything in front of the brave woman present in the house. The brave woman single-handedly overpowered three robbers. Amritsar,” reads the caption.

The video, filmed from inside the house, showcases the woman's quick thinking. She uses her body weight to hold the main door against the force of three robbers. Without yielding an inch, she cleverly barricades the door with a sofa, all the while shouting for help.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Social media hails her as a hero:

“Seeing this brave woman stand her ground against three robbers truly warms my heart! It's a powerful reminder that strength comes in all forms. Her courage not only protects her home but also inspires everyone around her. Hats off to her!” praised an X user.

Another added, “She deserves all the respect for protecting her home and showing that courage knows no limits!”

“That’s so brave of her considering two small kids at home as well (as seen in the video). More power to her,” commented a third.

“Damn, lots of respect to her,” wrote a fourth. A few showed their reactions through fire emoticons.

A video was also shared on Instagram by Lokmat that captures the outside of the house, showing the robbers trying to overpower the woman.

In an incident a year ago in Atlanta, USA, a thief's plan to rob a salon was foiled after the customers and the shop staff refused to pay any attention to the perpetrator.

The Atlanta Police Department posted on Facebook, asking for the public's help to identify the robber. They also posted a video that captures the nonchalant behaviour of the people present inside the store after the robber walks in and threatens them.