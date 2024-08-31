Man steals gold jewellery worth 4.9 lakh in broad daylight as Pune couple stops to eat vada pav. Watch shocking video

A couple lost their gold jewellery worth ₹4.9 lakh after a man picked up the bag containing the items and walked away. The incident took place when the Pune couple stopped at a shop to eat vada pav. A CCTV footage of the theft has gone viral and shocked people. A man picked up a purse filled with jewellery and walked away in broad daylight. (Unsplash/MAYANK GEHLOT)

The couple is identified as 69-year-old Dashtrath Babaulal Dhamne and his wife, Jayashree, residents of White Field Society, Manjari, reported Free Press Journal.

The couple was returning home after retrieving the gold from the State Bank of India (SBI), which they had earlier used as collateral for a loan. While returning, they stopped at a vada pav shop in Pune-Solapur. While Dashtrath was getting the food, Jayashree stayed near the scooter.

The video shows her looking at something at the back of the vehicle when a man in a white shirt suddenly appears and picks up the bag. While he walks away, Jayashree notices him and starts shouting for help.

Take a look at the video of the theft here:

The video, since being shared, has gathered over six lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post varied comments. While some expressed that this was an unfortunate incident, a few blamed the couple for not keeping the jewellery more securely.

What did X users say about this theft video?

“They don't look like random thieves; they must have been following them from the bank itself and took their chance when they got the opportunity,” shared an X user.

Another added, “Stupid people who don’t know how to secure precious things. Will lose one way or another. Who would hang a purse like that if it had so much gold.”

A third posted, “Leaving gold like this or even a bag like this in the open without any supervision, what result do you expect?”

A fourth wrote, “It was clearly the fault of the couple. How could they be so careless to keep that outside? The wife was even more careless and the robber was following them. He knew what he wanted to do.”

The bag containing the jewellery also contained a mobile phone and bank documents. The thief who stole it fled the scene by hopping into a vehicle.