Morning briefing: SC orders fresh probe into Tirupati laddu; Shinde govt faces legal notice over unpaid dues, and more

The Supreme Court has ordered a fresh investigation into claims that the famous laddu served as prasadam at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was made with ghee adulterated with animal fat. The court emphasized that the matter should not become a "political drama," aiming to address the concerns and sentiments of millions of devotees worldwide. A bench comprising Justices Bhushan R Gavai and KV Viswanathan directed the formation of a five-member special investigation team (SIT), which will be supervised by the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The SIT will include two CBI officers, two Andhra Police officers, and a member from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has received a legal notice from Swiss company SKAAH GmbH for alleged non-payment of ₹1.58 crore for hospitality and catering services during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. According to a report by PTI, the notice, dated August 28, claims that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has not settled this outstanding amount. The notice, addressed to the MIDC, the Chief Minister's office, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and the WEF, also notes that this amount is the balance remaining after a previous payment of ₹3.75 crore, with supporting bills submitted for services rendered.

The Latest News

Thousands of Tesla Cybertrucks recalled: Here's why

Jaishankar's Banter With Western Journalist On US Decline: 'Don't Have To Convince Me…'

India News

Amethi family murder: Police claim 'illicit relationship' behind crime

'Misleading and speculative': MHA rejects Omar Abdullah's claims of undermining J&K government

Global Matters

Trump jokes about dead firefighter's widow in leaked recording after Butler rally tragedy: 'I handed her…'

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions; Iran exhorts Tel Aviv's 'adversaries' to resist | 10 points

Entertainment Focus

Vikramaditya Motwane stands out as one of the few Indian filmmakers who have explored a wide range of genres throughout his career. He debuted with the coming-of-age film Udaan (2010), followed by the romantic drama Lootera (2013), the escape thriller Trapped (2016), and the vigilante film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018). His diverse streaming releases include the crime thriller Sacred Games, the fact-fiction black comedy AK vs AK (2020), and the period workplace drama Jubilee (2023). Now, he continues this trend with his new film CTRL, marking Hindi cinema's first screenlife thriller, further showcasing his versatility as a filmmaker.

Sports Goings

In their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 opener on Friday, India suffered a crushing 58-run defeat to Sophie Devine's New Zealand in Dubai. Chasing a target of 161 runs, the Indian batting lineup faltered, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 15 runs off 14 balls being the highest score among her teammates. New Zealand's Rosemary Mair delivered a standout performance, claiming four wickets as India was bowled out for just 102 runs in 19 overs. Lea Tahuhu and Eden Carson also contributed with two wickets each. Post-match, a stunned Harmanpreet acknowledged that the defeat was not the expected start for her team.

Lifestyle and Health

The third day of Navratri falls on Saturday, October 5, during which Hindu devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars. These incarnations, known as the Navdurgas, include Maa Shailputri, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. On this day, devotees honor Maa Chandraghanta, one of the nine forms of Maa Durga, who represents the planet Shukra. She is depicted riding a tigress and has ten arms, holding a lotus flower, arrow, dhanush, and japa mala in her right hands, while carrying a trishul, gada, sword, and kamandal in her left hands.

(That's all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)