Morning briefing: Trump reportedly hit by glass fragments not bullets; father backs trainee IAS Puja Khedkar, & more

During a Pennsylvania rally, Donald Trump was subjected to a violent incident when nine shots were heard. The suspect, along with another individual, was reportedly shot dead by the Secret Service, who safely rescued the former POTUS from the site. An extensive investigation is now underway. While Trump himself described the incident, stating he felt as if a bullet had ripped through his skin, few reports indicate that he was hit by glass fragments rather than a bullet. Dig deeper Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on Saturday, in a chaotic and shocking incident that will fuel fears of instability ahead of the 2024 US presidential election. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP)

Days after his daughter IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar, who is facing an investigation for misuse of power and violation of rules of appointment, her father retired bureaucrat Dilip Khedkar spoke up in her defence. Khedkar, who retired from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), in 2020, claimed his daughter was a victim of a conspiracy being hatched to target his family by “someone”. Dig deeper

Latest News

Weather updates: Mumbai receives heavy rain; orange alert in Thane and Raigad. Dig deeper

Ninth BRS legislator defects to Congress. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump assassination attempt: Sons Trump Jr, Eric break silence, 'He'll never stop fighting'. Dig deeper

The French far right may not have peaked. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Bakhtiyaar Irani recently made a surprising revelation in an interview. He claimed that he was originally supposed to feature in Sara Ali Khan's historical biopic, Ae Watan Mere Watan, but was replaced at the last minute by a bigger name. According to Bakhtiyaar, while appearing in Inside The Mind With Rushabh, he had been approached for a role in the film, which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. He was excited about the opportunity and had even begun preparing for the part. He had even lost eight kgs for the role. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Isha Ambani delighted with her gorgeous look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad event. The family and their friends attended the Day 2 celebrations, dressed in stylish ethnic attires. Isha chose an ivory silk lehenga set and diamond jewels for the second ceremony of Anant's wedding celebrations. Read on to check them out. Dig deeper

