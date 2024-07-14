Morning briefing: Trump reportedly hit by glass fragments not bullets; father backs trainee IAS Puja Khedkar, & more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
During a Pennsylvania rally, Donald Trump was subjected to a violent incident when nine shots were heard. The suspect, along with another individual, was reportedly shot dead by the Secret Service, who safely rescued the former POTUS from the site. An extensive investigation is now underway. While Trump himself described the incident, stating he felt as if a bullet had ripped through his skin, few reports indicate that he was hit by glass fragments rather than a bullet. Dig deeper
Days after his daughter IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar, who is facing an investigation for misuse of power and violation of rules of appointment, her father retired bureaucrat Dilip Khedkar spoke up in her defence. Khedkar, who retired from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), in 2020, claimed his daughter was a victim of a conspiracy being hatched to target his family by “someone”. Dig deeper
Latest News
Weather updates: Mumbai receives heavy rain; orange alert in Thane and Raigad. Dig deeper
Ninth BRS legislator defects to Congress. Dig deeper
Global Matters
Donald Trump assassination attempt: Sons Trump Jr, Eric break silence, 'He'll never stop fighting'. Dig deeper
The French far right may not have peaked. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Actor Bakhtiyaar Irani recently made a surprising revelation in an interview. He claimed that he was originally supposed to feature in Sara Ali Khan's historical biopic, Ae Watan Mere Watan, but was replaced at the last minute by a bigger name. According to Bakhtiyaar, while appearing in Inside The Mind With Rushabh, he had been approached for a role in the film, which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. He was excited about the opportunity and had even begun preparing for the part. He had even lost eight kgs for the role. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Isha Ambani delighted with her gorgeous look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad event. The family and their friends attended the Day 2 celebrations, dressed in stylish ethnic attires. Isha chose an ivory silk lehenga set and diamond jewels for the second ceremony of Anant's wedding celebrations. Read on to check them out. Dig deeper
(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.