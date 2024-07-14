 Weather updates: Mumbai receives heavy rain; orange alert in Thane and Raigad | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Weather updates: Mumbai receives heavy rain; orange alert in Thane and Raigad

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 14, 2024 07:53 AM IST

The rain affected the busy Andheri subway, while several areas, including the vicinity of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, were inundated.

Mumbai received heavy overnight rain, leading to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city on Sunday.

Thane, India - July 13, 2024: Water logging Jambali Naka market after heavy in Thane on, Saturday, July 13, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )
Thane, India - July 13, 2024: Water logging Jambali Naka market after heavy in Thane on, Saturday, July 13, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The busy Andheri subway was affected, while several areas, including the vicinity of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), were inundated.

Also Read | Mumbai grapples with heavy rainfall, flooded roads; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for weekend

The Western Express highway, too, witnessed heavy traffic jams due to the intense downpour.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that on Sunday morning, there will be intense showers in both Thane and Raigad districts.

“Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad and Thane during the next three to four hours,” IMD Mumbai said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of the day.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body of the country's financial capital, appealed to people of the Maximum City to stay at home ‘unless necessary.’

Also Read: IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat, Goa and Uttarakhand; Delhi to get light showers

“The IMD has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rain. People must not leave home only if necessary,” the BMC noted in a statement on the previous day.

For Saturday, the orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, which has been witnessing heavy rain in the past few days, was lashed by showers on Saturday morning as well, causing waterlogging in the streets and traffic snarls on several roads in the city.

Also Read: Rain, thunder & lightning in Uttar Pradesh over next 7 days, says IMD

The maximum and minimum temperatures here are expected to be around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, as per the weather department.

(With ANI inputs)

