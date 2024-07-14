Trump reportedly hit by glass fragments, not Bullet; haters claim shooting a hoax

During a Pennsylvania rally, Donald Trump was subjected to a violent incident when nine shots were heard. The suspect, along with another individual, was reportedly shot dead by the Secret Service, who safely rescued the former POTUS from the site. An extensive investigation is now underway. While Trump himself described the incident, stating he felt as if a bullet had ripped through his skin, few reports indicate that he was hit by glass fragments rather than a bullet. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)

Was Donald Trump hit by glass fragments rather than bullets?

Donald Trump, speaking on Truth Social, recounted his account of surviving what he described as an assassination attempt, where he claimed a bullet had pierced his ear and caused bleeding. However, according to RawStory, law enforcement officials have reportedly informed two sources that Trump was not hit by a bullet but by glass shards instead.

From reports to Newsmax's Alex Salvi and Axios' Juliegrace Brufke, it has been reported that officials mentioned Trump was struck by pieces of glass, possibly from a teleprompter that broke due to bullets. Yet, the details are still unclear, as Trump himself has described the incident as being hit by a bullet.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” the 78 years old added after being rushed to the local hospital.

Trump haters say ‘attack was planned’

Even though Trump said he felt something like a bullet tearing through his flesh, some people on the left took this event to spread rumours that it was fake. The 78-year-old was speaking to his followers from a podium in Butler, Pennsylvania when chaos suddenly erupted. Trump stood up, raising his fist to the crowd, with blood visibly dripping from his ear.

While lawmakers across the United States and global leaders extended their well-wishes and condemned the violence that shook the country on Saturday, some social media posts alleged that it was orchestrated by Trump himself.

"The failed shooting of President trump was clearly a hoax created by the right for sympathy and votes. Like the man is telling his security 'wait this is a perfect' and raise his fist lol," a social media user claimed. "3 shots, nobody hit, don’t rush him off stage, and he makes his photo op. Nobody moves. Hoax," another said. “Looks well staged wow,” a third chimed in.

Meanwhile, President Biden denounced the attack as "sick" in his remarks Saturday night and mentioned attempting to reach Trump in the hospital. Conversely, tech mogul Elon Musk publicly declared his endorsement of Trump mere minutes after the incident.