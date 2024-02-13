Morning briefing: Uddhav jabs BJP as Ashok Chavan exits Cong; Delhi airport issues advisory as farmers march, & more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not have confidence in winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and hence it is breaking opposition parties, said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday while reacting to former chief minister Ashok Chavan’s exit from Congress. Thackeray also said the BJP once gave the slogan “Congress mukta Bharat” but soon the party will become a “Congress-occupied BJP” and even the party’s president will be a former Congress leader. He was referring to speculations that Chavan, an MLA from Bhokar in Nanded district, is likely to get a Rajya Sabha nomination by the BJP. Dig deeper Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo)

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory on Monday to passengers in light of the farmers' protest beginning at various Delhi borders on February 13. The statement by Delhi Airport read, “Please be advised that due to the anticipated farmers' protest at different Delhi borders starting on 13.02.2024, there will be traffic diversions in effect. For commercial vehicles, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented starting from 12.02.2024.” Dig deeper

Who is Lara Trump? Trump's endorsement for RNC co-chair post. Dig deeper

Senators push forward with Ukraine aid package as their leaders say the world is watching. Dig deeper

In another big blow to India's batting plans for the third Test against England, the hosts lost KL Rahul after he failed to recover from his injury that kept him out of the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Rahul, whose availability for the last three Test matches of the series was subject to fitness, was on Monday ruled out as BCCI's selection committee named Devdutt Padikkal, another Karnataka batter, as his replacement. But what is the fitness status of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, whose selection for the Rajkot match was also subject to fitness? Dig deeper

Actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai together from their recent trip. Taking to Instagram on Monday, a paparazzo account posted a video of the duo exiting the Mumbai airport together. In the clip, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone held hands and smiled at the paparazzi as they walked towards their car. Ranveer was seen escorting Deepika to the car before getting inside the vehicle. Dig deeper

Our girlfriends are the only people who understand us completely, our mood swings, our highs and lows, what we need on bad days, how we need to celebrate the good days, and more. With Valentine's Week being celebrated in full swing, it only makes sense to dedicate a day to our best friends and celebrate the love we share with them. We are talking about Galentine's Day. It is one of the most magical days of the year when we celebrate the platonic love and sisterhood between women (and friends of all genders, really) in our lives. Scroll through to learn all about Galentine's Day and how you should celebrate it with your favourite ladies. Dig deeper

