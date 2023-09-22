Morning briefing: US NSA on Canada row, India expands Indian Ocean Region surveillance; and all the latest news

The United States is deeply concerned about Canada’s allegations (of the possible links between agents of the government of India and a killing of a Sikh terrorist in Canada), it fully supports the investigation and it would like to see perpetrators brought to justice, American national security advisor Jake Sullivan has said. At a press briefing in the White House on Thursday, Sullivan also said that there is “no wedge” between the US and Canada — which is both a neighbour and among America’s closest allies — on the issue and the US will continue to publicly stick to its position on the issue till it plays out. Sullivan said that the US had been in touch with the Indian government as well. Dig deeper

More on US over Canada row: US NSA Jake Sullivan said that India is not Russia and is different from China

(FILES) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a meeting at Hyderabad house in New Delhi.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India has extended its sea legs by establishing a maritime support base in Duqm port in Oman and is preparing to support close ally Mauritius by establishing an air support facility in north Agalega Islands, south of Seychelles – both moves aimed at improving maritime domain awareness and coastal security of friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), especially in the face of Beijing’s growing presence in the region. The decision to have support facilities in the two countries is partly due to the increased forays of PLA Navy ships into Indian Ocean Region. National security planners estimate that the Chinese Navy Carrier Strike Forces are expected to patrol IOR by 2025-26 with PLA rapidly expanding its already formidable surface and subsurface naval assets Dig deeper

More on India's maritime strength: Enhancing India’s maritime footprint in the Indo-Pacific

The Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India on Thursday bluntly told Canada to act against pro-Khalistan elements with links to organised crime that are targeting Indian diplomats Dig deeper

India said that there is no solution to the Ukraine conflict “at the cost of human lives” and that a “people-centric” approach, and diplomacy, are the only way out Dig deeper

India News

A Dalit man died by suicide after allegedly being beaten with a broom and abused using casteist slur in Karnataka's Kolar district on Thursday Dig deeper

After an eventful month on the lunar surface, the ISRO is gearing up for a groundbreaking second phase in the Chandrayaan-3 Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kozhikode district administration lifted restrictions in nine village panchayats, after no fresh cases of Nipah virus were reported for a sixth straight day Dig deeper

Global Matters

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Canadian Parliament on Friday as he continues his efforts to shore up support from Western allies for Ukraine’s war Dig deeper

An Islamabad court summoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case related to his alleged ‘un-Islamic’ marriage with Bushra Bibi Dig deeper

One Good Read

The Kanasar woods are lovely, dark and deep. For decades, the forests in the Chakrata division have been home to the finest deodar trees; by some estimations, among the best in Asia. High up in the Himalayas, its valleys framed by two rivers, the inaccessibility lent itself to what was hitherto believed to be untouched green slopes, protected by the tribes that live in them. Except, it turns out, the woods mask a secret that is only just beginning to peek out from under the dense foliage. A roaring illegal timber business; and a traditional tribal oath of silence that has been twisted into a system of complicity. In this story, we uncover how the Kanasar woods reveal a troubling environmental and ethical challenge Dig deeper

Sports Goings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian sports scene is buzzing like never before. But to truly understand whether that buzz is real or manufactured, you will need to keep your eyes open over the next 57 days. The country plays host to the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix (September 22-24), competes in the Asian Games (September 23-October 8) in Hangzhou, China, and then finally circles back to its greatest love, cricket, for the ODI World Cup at home (October 5-November 19) — and together these events will test India’s organisational capabilities, where the country stands in Olympic sport ahead of Paris 2024, and the true state of Indian cricket at a time when the last ICC trophy victory came 10 years ago. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singer Joe Jonas has responded after his estranged wife-actor Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit against him for refusing their daughters' return to England, her native country. Joe's representative stated that he initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, where the court has already issued an order preventing either parent from relocating the children. The statement clarified that Sophie was aware of Joe's intent to file for divorce, and she received the court order on September 6, 2023. The couple shares two children, three-year-old Willa and a 14-month-old daughter. The legal dispute centers on custody and passports, with both parents engaged in a jurisdictional battle. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan is a total stunner who can pull off any look to perfection. Whether it's a casual holiday look or a glamorous red carpet gown, the actress knows how to turn heads. When it comes to her fashion and style choices, Sara prefers to keep it simple and comfortable. She's often spotted in graceful kurtas or the classic jeans and T-shirt combo. After proving her sartorial finesse in gorgeous ethnic looks for Ganesh Chaturthi, the stunning diva surprised her fans by embracing hippie vibes in a chic look. With her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense, Sara left her fans swooning while we couldn't take our eyes off her. Click ahead to take some fashion notes. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON