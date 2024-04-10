Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 10, 2024 to start your day

1 in 4 in Congress list, 1 in 5 in BJP’s from political families One in every four candidates (of the 250 announced till Tuesday evening) of the Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections is from a political family, compared to one in every five (of the 424 announced) by the Bharatiya Janata Party, highlighting the multigenerational aspect of politics across parties. Dig deeper A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store. (REUTERS)

After Supreme Court rap, Ramdev files ‘unconditional’ apology

Facing the daunting prospect of contempt charges, yoga guru and entrepreneur Ramdev has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court furnishing an "unconditional and unqualified apology" for disobeying court orders that prohibited Patanjali Ayurved from running misleading advertisements on health cures. Ramdev has also promised he will not make any public statement that may undermine the court's authority or question the efficacy of modern medicine.

‘Digvijaya Singh will be sent to Pakistan’: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma sparked a controversy on Tuesday with his statement that Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh will be sent to Pakistan after the latter's defeat in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh. Singh strongly objected to Sharma's remark and said his legal team was assessing the statement.

Maneka, Varun ‘absent’ at Modi’s first poll rally as PM in Pilibhit

Mother-son duo Maneka and Varun Gandhi, who are not in fray from the Pilibhit constituency for the first time in nearly three decades, were conspicuous by their absence when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first public meeting here on Tuesday, urging people to support Jitin Prasada, UP's public works minister and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the constituency.

South Korea votes for new parliament in referendum on President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Koreans went to polls to elect a new parliament in the only national referendum during President Yoon Suk Yeol's term, which will determine how much power he will have for his remaining three years in office.

UK won't stop sending weapons to Israel: Cameron

The British government has concluded it can keep sending weapons to Israel, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Tuesday, rejecting pressure to suspend exports over charges of humanitarian violations in Gaza.

Eid Bank Holiday 2024: Banks will be closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr in these states. Check complete list here

Banks in some states will be closed for Ramzan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr) as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. The commencement of Eid-Ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the cresent moon- a symbol for the beginning of the month of Shawwal. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays and Bank Account Closing Holidays.

29 to defend off last over, 3 catches dropped: How SRH managed to secure dramatic 2-run win over PBKS

The thrilling match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad witnessed a last-over drama at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. SRH had a task to defend 29 runs in the final over and skipper Pat Cummins chose Jaydev Unadkat to get the job done and the left-arm paceman managed to do it as the 2016 champions won the match by just 2 runs.

Zeenat Aman strongly recommends fans to opt for live-in relationship before marriage: ‘Same advice I gave to my sons’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has advised her fans and followers to choose a live-in relationship before they tie the knot. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Zeenat shared a long note on relationships. She also shared her photos and introduced her fans to her pet dog, Lily.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance, colour, mantra, strota

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri has begun with enthusiasm across the country. After celebrating Day 1 of Chaitra Navratri, worshipping Maa Shailputri, and performing Ghatasthapana rituals on April 9, Hindu devotees are ready for Day 2 of the holy festival on April 10. Chaitra Navratri, which begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine incarnations. On the second day of the festival (April 10), devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini. Know who is Maa Brahmacharini and the Day 2 significance, timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, colour, samagri, puja mantra, and more inside.