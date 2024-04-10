Maneka, Varun ‘absent’ at Modi’s first poll rally as PM in Pilibhit

PILIBHIT Mother-son duo Maneka and Varun Gandhi, who are not in fray from the Pilibhit constituency for the first time in nearly three decades, were conspicuous by their absence when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first public meeting here on Tuesday, urging people to support Jitin Prasada, UP’s public works minister and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from the constituency. BJP’s sitting MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, has represented the constituency for two terms in the Lok Sabha (File Photo)

BJP’s sitting MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, has represented the constituency for two terms in the Lok Sabha while Maneka Gandhi has won from Pilibhit for six terms in the LS election. The party denied ticket to Varun and fielded Jitin Prasada while Maneka Gandhi is contesting from Sultanpur LS seat from where she won the 2019 election on BJP ticket.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ- Varun Gandhi's first reaction after being denied BJP ticket from Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat: ‘If not as an MP…’

Since morning, there was speculation over Varun attending the PM’s rally but his supporters said he was out of town and there was no programme of his visit. Before the PM’s arrival, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state unit president Bhupendra Chaudhary, BJP’s Pilibhit candidate Jitin Prasada, party’s Bareilly candidate Chhatrapal Gangwar were present on the dais.

BJP’s Pilibhit unit leaders said party MP from Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi, and MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi were not on the list of star campaigners for the LS election released by the party. The duo was not invited for the programme or to campaign for party candidates in the eight seats, including Pilibhit, going to polls in the first phase LS elections on April 19, they added.

ALSO READ- In Pilibhit, PM Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Lord Ram over Ayodhya event

“Varun has not been given ticket....it is the party’s decision. He has been a good MP. Whatever he will be in life, he will do good for the country,” Maneka Gandhi said earlier speaking to media persons.

The Pilibhit seat has remained with Maneka Gandhi or her son Varun since 1996. Varun won the seat in 2009 and 2019 as BJP candidate. A fire brand leader, he won the 2009 LS election from Pilibhit defeating nearest rival VM Singh of the Congress by a margin of over 2.80 lakh votes. He also emerged victorious in 2019, defeating SP candidate Hemraj Verma by over 2.50 lakh votes.

Varun Gandhi had been in the limelight for raising issues of farmers, youths and unemployment, against the party line. He was also critical of the suspension of licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had offered a ticket to Varun after the BJP denied him ticket.

ALSO READ- Bareilly Region: With Santosh Gangwar, Varun Gandhi out of electoral contest, can BJP still repeat the 2019 clean sweep?

Varun Gandhi had penned an emotional letter to the people in his constituency recalling fond memories dating back to his childhood when he first set foot in the region. In a heartfelt message, Varun reflected on how the land had become not just his workplace, but also a cherished part of his identity, with its people forming an integral aspect of his life’s journey.

“I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man, and today I seek your blessings to always continue doing this work. The relationship between me and Pilibhit is one of love and trust, which is far above any political merit. I was, am and will be yours,” stated Varun.