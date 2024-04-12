Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 12, 2024 to start your day

Corruption hits all, action by agencies will not stop: PM Modi Any level of corruption impacts the people of India and action against those who steal money meant for people’s welfare will not end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, pushing back against Opposition allegations that government was using investigative agencies to undermine the democratic process. Dig deeper PM Narendra Modi

'Fraudulent allegations': Shashi Tharoor warns Rajeev Chandrasekhar of legal action after notice

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday responded to union minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's defamation notice against him, asserting that he did not make any false and malicious imputations against the minister - either knowingly or unknowingly. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Patanjali sent notices, but not under key 1954 law

Uttarkhand’s drug controller sought responses from Patanjali Ayurved over its misleading ads promising miracle cures for serious ailments under a section of the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules Act, 1945 that had been stayed by the Bombay high court, and not under the pertinent provisions of the Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, according to official documents and people aware of the matter. Dig deeper

Kalpana rallies INDIA bloc for next meet

The upcoming Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc rally in Ranchi on April 21 is widely seen as an effort of Kalpana Soren, who is married to jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, with two opposition functionaries saying she personally invited several leaders to join the rally. Dig deeper

Top US general meets IDF leadership amid escalation in Israel-Iran tensions

The top US commander for the Middle East is in Israel for talks on security threats with the country's military officials, the Pentagon said Thursday. Dig deeper

Prince William hits pub with Kate Middleton’s mother Carole in ‘low-key’ manner

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping a low profile after Kate's reported cancer diagnosis, prioritising their family time above all else. Recently, William was seen making a discreet trip to the pub with his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, amid rumours that the Middleton family is facing financial difficulties. The outing was reportedly “very low-key, with no great fanfare.” Dig deeper

Hardik Pandya heckled by Rohit Sharma's name at Wankhede, concedes six off next ball in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Hardik Pandya may have turned it around with the bat - he slammed a 6-ball 21 and also hit the winning runs - but his torrid time in the field in IPL 2024 continued as the Wankhede crowd in Mumbai once again booed him during their home match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday. Hardik, who has been subjected to heavy trolling in every match of MI this year, was not spared as the jam-packed stadium heckled him as soon he came on to bowl against RCB. Dig deeper

No filter, tough job: What being a social-media manager is really like

Behind that one-minute Reel you just saw on Instagram is hours and days of work. Even a 10-second promo – the cheese-pull bread at that secret new restaurant, that slow-glide of a new lipgloss, the drone video of Himalayan sunrises – doesn’t come easy. What looks floaty and magical often involves three planning meetings, 4am calls, five checklists, arguments with stylists, light and pacing checks, hours of editing and well-timed uploads. Dig deeper

Bill Gates ‘didn’t take vacations’ and even worked on weekends. Then this changed

When Bill Gates founded Microsoft with Paul Allen, he rarely took any breaks at all and had no hope that the company would be a success. Talking at Northern Arizona University, the billionaire said, “When I was your age, I didn’t believe in vacations. I didn’t even believe in weekends. I pushed everyone around me to work very long hours.” Dig deeper

Interview: Michael Douglas hopes India welcome religious diversity this election, not be a country 'under one religion’

Three years after The Kominsky Method concluded, veteran actor Michael Douglas is returning to the small screen with Franklin, a period political drama where he plays Benjamin Franklin, Founding Father of the US. Essaying the historical figure has lent Michael a fresh perspective to view the state of democracy across the globe today, from his home country of America to a land he loves visiting – India. Dig deeper