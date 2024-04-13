Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 13, 2024 to start your day

Uddhav Thackeray reacts to PM Modi's 'fake Shiv Sena' jibe: 'Not your degree' Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘fake Shiv Sena’ attack, saying his party was founded by Bal Thackeray to fight for the rights of “sons of soil”. In a sharp jibe at the BJP stalwart, he claimed his party was not "your degree". Dig deeper Shiv sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray ((Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times))

Charges by rivals, murmurs within roil AAP with just days to go for Lok Sabha elections

With about a week to go for general elections, every political party in India is a whirlwind of frenzied activity as leaders criss-cross the length and breadth of the country to shore up support for their candidates. But the country’s youngest political outfit is fighting an existential battle in which it is trying to repel its opponents and keep its flock together. Dig deeper

Haryana: Blatant lapses led to school bus crash in Mahendergarh

A drunk driver at the wheel and complete disregard for the roadworthiness of the vehicle were just the ingredients that made Thursday’s crash of a private school bus in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district a tragedy waiting to happen. Six students died in the mishap while many were injured. Dig deeper

Land-for-jobs case: ED to finalise conclusion of probe within 2 weeks, court says

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday gave Enforcement Directorate (ED) two weeks to finalise the conclusion of the agency's pending investigation in the land-for-job case linked to money laundering, in which former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was allegedly involved, as were two of her daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav. Dig deeper

Joe Biden says Iran to attack Israel ‘sooner, rather than later', issues ‘Don’t' warning to Tehran

Iran will attack Israel sooner, rather than later, US President Joe Biden said on Friday. He warned Tehran not to attack the country as the US was devoted to its defence. Dig deeper

Donald Trump will be first former US president on criminal trial; What to know about Stormy Daniels hush money case

Donald Trump will make history as the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges when his hush money case opens Monday with jury selection. Dig deeper

Centre asks state governments to monitor pulses stocks to check hoarding

The Centre has asked state governments to monitor stocks of pulses held by traders, who will need to declare quantities every week effective April 15, to check hoarding and inflation in lentils, a senior official has said. Dig deeper

Anushka Sharma reacts to video of street dogs saving boy from pit bull attack as locals look on: 'Highlight both sides'

Anushka Sharma has responded to a video of a pit bull attacking a boy and stray dogs trying to rescue the 15-year-old as his neighbours refuse to help. Dig deeper

'Rishabh Pant should be fined...': Adam Gilchrist fumes at DC captain for arguing with umpire during LSG IPL 2024 match

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist was not impressed with Rishabh Pant's argument with the on-field umpire during the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Gilchrist reckoned that umpires should have more control over the game rather than being carried away in needless discussions during a match. Dig deeper