Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 16, 2024 to start your day
From Iran-Israel tensions to Travis Head's 39-ball century in IPL, here are the top 10 news headlines on April 16, 2024, to start your day.
Iran conflict: Israeli army chief vows to ‘respond’
Israel Defense Forces chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Monday evening warned that Iran’s missile and drone attack on the country on Saturday night that caused slight damage to an airbase “will be met with a response". The Israel’s military chief's statement comes even as Israelis awaited word on how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would respond to Iran's first-ever direct attack on their country. Read here
Two arrested for firing outside Salman Khan's house
The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two accused for allegedly firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra West on April 14. The two suspected shooters were caught in Gujarat's Bhuj late on Monday night. Read here
Sydney church attack ‘terrorist act’
The Australian police on Tuesday said the brutal knife attack at a church in Sydney, in which a bishop and multiple worshippers were injured, was a “religiously motivated terrorist” act. According to New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb, the attack was deemed an act of religiously motivated “extremism” that intimidated the public. Read here
Salman Khan's family releases statement
Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan has released a statement on their family's behalf after the shooting incident outside their home, Bandra's Galaxy Apartments. Arbaaz wrote the wrong statements about the family being unaffected by the incident, are being floated by the media. The actor said that the happening was ‘disturbing and unnerving.’ Read here
Jaishankar on rising deaths of Indian students in US
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed concerns over the rising deaths of Indian students in the United States, saying that such cases are unconnected but a ‘big concern’ for the government. He added that the embassies have been directed to keep in touch with the students and chat with them, and also warn them about dangerous areas of cities to avoid. Read here
Elon Musk says new X users will have to pay to tweet
Elon Musk is planning to charge new X (formerly Twitter) users a small fee to use the social media platform, a move that he believes could solve the bot problem. In reply to an X account that posted about changes on the microblogging website, Elon Musk said charging a small fee to new accounts was the “only way” to stop the “onslaught of bots.” Read here
Delhi's IGI among top 10 busiest airports in world
The Airports Council International (ACI) World, a global organisation which measures and assesses airport standards– on Monday ranked Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as the tenth busiest airport in the world in 2023. Read here
CA reveals how cost of buying a house skyrocketed
P V Subramanyam, a Chartered Accountant (CA) by profession, recently shared how buying houses has changed over the decades. He talked about the home loans taken by three generations - one in 1966, the other in 1981 and the third one in 2023. Alongside, he also shared the salaries of those who took these home loans. Read here
Travis Head bludgeons 39-ball ton against RCB
Continuing his love affair with Indian pitches on Monday in the Indian Premier League, Australia's Travis Head smashed a blistering century to rewrite history in the Indian Premier League. Opening the innings for 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad in match No.30 of the IPL 2024, World Cup winner Head launched an all-out attack against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Read here
Kareena, John Abraham watching IPL together: Internet surprised
Neha Dhupia shared a bunch of “highlights” from her experience of watching the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. What got the internet's attention was her company. Neha was not only accompanied by her husband Angad Bedi, but also her Garam Masala (2005) co-star John Abraham and Chup Chup Ke (2006) co-star Kareena Kapoor. Read here
