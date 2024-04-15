 CA reveals how cost of buying a house skyrocketed over decades, Internet has a lot to say | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

CA reveals how cost of buying a house skyrocketed over decades, Internet has a lot to say

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 15, 2024 03:13 PM IST

While a few agreed with the CA’s post, others questioned the need to take out a home loan when people have good salary packages.

P V Subramanyam, a Chartered Accountant (CA) by profession, recently shared how buying houses has changed over the decades. He talked about the home loans taken by three generations - one in 1966, the other in 1981 and the third one in 2023. Alongside, he also shared the salaries of those who took these home loans. While a few agreed with his post, saying that they made “similar purchases”, others questioned why anyone would need to take out a loan to buy a house when they earn a good amount of money.

CA P V Subramanyam took a home loan of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 lakh in 1981 to buy a house. (X/@pvsubramanyam)
CA P V Subramanyam took a home loan of 2.5 lakh in 1981 to buy a house. (X/@pvsubramanyam)

Read| IIT Kharagpur alumnus breaks down family of 4's cost of living in a metro city: ' 20 lakh per year'

“My father took a huge loan of 28000 to buy a house in 1966. I took a huge loan of 2,50,000 in 1981 to buy a house,” wrote Subramanyam on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He added that his nephew took a home loan of 2.6 crores in 2023 to buy a house.

In the next few lines, he also shared the salaries of his dad, himself and his nephew for reference. “Salaries were 48000 for my dad, 200,000 for me and 1.24 crores for my nephew.”

Take a look at the post here:

The post was shared two days ago on X. Since being shared, it has received over 6.3 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has received numerous likes and comments from netizens.

Check out how people reacted to the post here:

“Very well said. Our family went through similar purchases,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Your father borrowed less than his annual salary, you a little more than and nephew twice his annual salary.

“Interesting to see if tier 2 & 3 towns follow this pattern or if it is unique to Bangalore/metros,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “With that kind of salary, why would one even need to take a loan?”

“Your dad was the wisest to limit the loan amount to less than a year’s salary,” shared a fifth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / CA reveals how cost of buying a house skyrocketed over decades, Internet has a lot to say
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On