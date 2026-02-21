Shillong, The mortal remains of Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon were laid to rest at a Christian cemetery in Sumer village in Ri-Bhoi district on Saturday evening amid large public mourning. Mortal remains of Meghalaya MP Ricky Syngkon laid to rest AJ Syngkon

Thousands of people, including political leaders, academicians, religious representatives, the supporters and family members of the deceased, gathered at Nongsder ground earlier in the day for the funeral service.

Rich tributes were paid to Syngkon, who was also the founding general secretary of the Voice of the People Party.

The state government had declared a public holiday on Saturday as a mark of respect for the Shillong MP and to enable people to attend his last rites.

Shops and financial establishments here in the state capital were mostly closed during the morning hours, and traffic was light as residents observed the solemn occasion.

VPP president Ardent M Basaiawmoit paid emotional tribute to Syngkon, describing him not only as a colleague but also as a close friend and confidant.

Basaiawmoit said Syngkon had inspired him to enter electoral politics and to champion the cause for clean and people-centric politics.

His absence would be deeply felt within the party and the broader political community, the VPP chief said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also condoled the demise of the MP. A condolence message from the Speaker's office was read out during the funeral service.

Basaiawmoit also read out condolence messages from party members and extended gratitude to those who came to pay homage.

Syngkon, 54, died on February 19 after he collapsed while playing futsal and was later declared dead at a hospital.

Elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024 on a VPP ticket, he was known for his grassroots connect and advocacy on governance issues.

