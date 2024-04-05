Mother kills drunk son over alleged abuse in Assam, arrested: Police

Silchar: A 55-year-old woman was arrested in Assam’s Dibrugarh district for killing her 35-year-old son after he allegedly abused her in an inebriated state, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place at Ghuguloni Bongali village in Dibrugarh’s Khowang area on Thursday night. The woman, identified as Kanjulata Gogoi, surrendered before the police after stabbing her son with a machete, said police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the family members, the woman had complained to them on several occasions of abuse from her son Baba Gogoi since her husband’s death.

“He used to abuse her verbally and physically almost every night. But on Thursday, he crossed the limit, and she took a step in her defence,” said one of the family members on condition of anonymity.

Police said after receiving the information, a team reached the incident spot and took Baba to a government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Dibrugarh district additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sizal Agarwal on Friday told HT a case has been registered against the woman under 302 (murder) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is going on.

“We are investigating the matter further. However, we are yet to find the reason behind the incident. The body has been sent for the postmortem, and things will be clearer once we get the report,” the ASP said.