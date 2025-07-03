Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mother, son murdered in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar; ex-employee held

ByHemani Bhandari
Jul 03, 2025 10:30 AM IST

Deputy police commissioner Hemant Tiwari said the bodies of Ruchika Sewani, 42, and her son, Krish Sewani, 14, were found in their bedroom and the washroom

A 42-year-old woman and her teenage son were found murdered at their home in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar late on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. The suspect, Mukesh, 24, who worked at the family’s shop in a nearby market, was arrested from a train at Uttar Pradesh’s Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

Police said the prime suspect was a helper at the shop the family ran in a nearby market. (Shutterstock)
Police said the prime suspect was a helper at the shop the family ran in a nearby market. (Shutterstock)

Deputy police commissioner Hemant Tiwari said the bodies of Ruchika Sewani and her son, Krish Sewani, 14, were found in their bedroom and the washroom.

Police said Ruchika Sewani’s husband, Kuldeep Sewani, called the control room at 9:43pm, saying there was blood on the staircase leading to their house and his wife and son were not responding to his calls and not opening the door.

A police team rushed to the scene and broke the door that was locked from the outside. Ruchika Sewani and her son were found murdered with visible injuries. “Prime suspect in the case is Mukesh, who used to work at Kuldeep Sewani’s garment shop in Lajpat Nagar market. He used to live in Amar Colony and is originally from Bihar,” Tiwari said.

Police said a murder case has been registered, and a further probe is underway

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mother, son murdered in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar; ex-employee held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On