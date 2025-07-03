Mother, son murdered in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar; ex-employee held

A 42-year-old woman and her teenage son were found murdered at their home in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar late on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. The suspect, Mukesh, 24, who worked at the family’s shop in a nearby market, was arrested from a train at Uttar Pradesh’s Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. Police said the prime suspect was a helper at the shop the family ran in a nearby market. (Shutterstock)

Deputy police commissioner Hemant Tiwari said the bodies of Ruchika Sewani and her son, Krish Sewani, 14, were found in their bedroom and the washroom.

Police said Ruchika Sewani’s husband, Kuldeep Sewani, called the control room at 9:43pm, saying there was blood on the staircase leading to their house and his wife and son were not responding to his calls and not opening the door.

A police team rushed to the scene and broke the door that was locked from the outside. Ruchika Sewani and her son were found murdered with visible injuries. “Prime suspect in the case is Mukesh, who used to work at Kuldeep Sewani’s garment shop in Lajpat Nagar market. He used to live in Amar Colony and is originally from Bihar,” Tiwari said.

Police said a murder case has been registered, and a further probe is underway