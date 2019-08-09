Movement allowed in few areas of Srinagar on fifth day of restrictions

india

People in civil line area of the city were allowed to move as restrictions were eased out in some areas on the fifth day of the curfew in Valley. More precautions were taken due to Friday prayers.

Additional barricades were setup across the city and roads were blocked with concertina wires and people who were travelling on bikes and private cars were asked questions by the forces manning the checking points.

Restrictions were majorly strict in the old city areas and people were not allowed to offer Friday prayers at city’s grand mosque Jamia Masjid, where Mirwaiz Umar Farooq used to deliver Friday sermon. Mirwaiz is under detention along with 500 political leaders belonging to both mainstream and separatist camps. There are reports that official security and vehicles of the mainstream leaders have been taken back from all the leaders who are currently under detention.

Officials, however, said that Friday prayers passed peacefully as there was not any big incident reported from any part of Kashmir. “Today was a crucial day for us. So far, everything seems to be normal,” said an officer deployed in Srinagar city.

There are hundreds of security personnel deployed in different parts of the Valley, especially in Srinagar. All top officials are stationed at Police Control Room (PCR), Srinagar, keeping a close watch on the overall situation.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Baseer Khan said, “In view of the restrictions, instead of people coming out to shop, the government will try to reach them in each district in the view of Eid. Mobile delivery vans have been put in place for distribution of rations, vegetables and even mutton. Mandies will be organised and there will be delivery of items through them.”

