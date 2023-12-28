close_game
MP: 11 killed as bus catches fire in collision with dumper truck in Guna

ANI |
Dec 28, 2023 09:20 AM IST

A bus and a dumper collided in Guna. The bus overturned and caught fire. The fire has been brought under control," Vijay Kumar Khatri, Superintendent of Police (Guna) said.

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): At least 11 passengers were killed and 14 others were admitted to the Guna District Hospital after a bus collided with a dumper truck and caught fire on the Guna-Aron route, police said.

"A bus and a dumper collided in Guna. The bus overturned and caught fire. The fire has been brought under control," Vijay Kumar Khatri, Superintendent of Police (Guna) said.

Guna District Collector Tarun Rathi said that the priority is to recover the bodies and treatment of the injured.

"Around 14 people are admitted to the Guna District Hospital and 11 people are reportedly dead. Prima facie, a dumper and bus collided on the Guna-Aron route resulting in the bus catching fire. Our priority is to recover the bodies and treatment of the injured...Further investigation is underway," he said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

