MP by-polls: BJP ahead on 13 seats while Congress leads on 5

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:37 IST

As per the Election Commission of India’s trends at around 10:05 am on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 13 seats while the Indian National Congress (INC) is leading on five seats.

The counting of votes is underway at the centres across the state.

As the counting began the state looks on for the effect of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the by-poll results are equally crucial for the former Chief Minister, Kamal Nath who lost power in the State when a group of Congress MLAs revolted against him after Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP.

Counting of votes for by-polls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. This will be carried out along with the vote-counting process in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic.

The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly.

By-polls were held in Joura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra of Madhya Pradesh.

