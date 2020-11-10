e-paper
MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 17 seats but three ministers trailing

MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 17 seats but three ministers trailing

BJP candidates are ahead in Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mugaoli, Surkhi, Bada Malhera, Anuppur, Sanchi, Hatpiplya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Suwasara and Jaura seats.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Bhopal
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded. (PTI Photo | Representational image)
         

Three ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh are trailing behind their Congress rivals even as the ruling BJP has taken a lead in 17 of the 28 Assembly constituencies, as per the trends of counting on Tuesday.

The opposition Congress is ahead in nine seats out of the 27 constituencies for which trends are available. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Morena seat, as per the Election Commission data.

Ministers Aidal Singh Kansana, Girraj Dandotia, and OPS Bhadoria are struggling in Sumaoli, Dimani and Mehgaon seats, respectively, where their Congress rivals have taken a lead.

Elsewhere, BJP candidates are leading in 16 seats by a margin ranging from 312 votes (Dabra) to 17,283 votes (Badnawar), while Congress contestants are ahead in Sumaoli, Dimni, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Bhander, Karera, Biora and Agar constituencies.

Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is leading by a margin of 8,238 votes from Sanver against his Congress rival.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, contested the byelections held on November 3.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

