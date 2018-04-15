MP cop suspended for taking part in Dalit protests on April 2

A police constable allegedly seen with agitators involved in damaging rail tracks during the nationwide protest on April 2, called by Dalit outfits, has been placed under suspension, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said that police constable Vinit Maurya, who was posted at the city’s Harijan police station, has been suspended after a video, in which he is allegedly seen participating in the protests at a local railway station, went viral on social media.

Agitators, during this protest, had damaged railway infrastructure and had pelted police with stones, he said.

A case in this regard was also registered at the local railway police station on that day.

Railway police station in charge Haricharan Lal said, “In the video, the constable (in civil dress) is seen participating in stone pelting and other unauthorised acts along with a mob of protesters.”

Protests across the country were organised on April 2 against a Supreme Court order of March 20, which agitators claimed diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Eight people were killed in MP during the protests.