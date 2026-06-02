MP court sends Twisha Sharma’s husband, mother-in-law to jail for 14 days

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday remanded former model-actor Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, to 14 days of judicial custody. Twisha's husband and accused Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh after CBI officials leave Giribala Singh's house following the detailed investigation of 3 hours with recreation in Twisha Sharma death case. (ANI Video Grab)

Magistrate Shobhna Bhagave directed authorities to ensure special security arrangements for Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, who expressed fears for their safety.

She pointed out that many hardened criminals lodged in Bhopal Central Jail had once faced her strict judgments, and their presence posed a threat to her and her son.

The court ordered that both be kept in Bhopal Central Jail until June 16, but in secure, separate cells.

Representing herself, Giribala Singh said, “To remain with jail inmates whom I had punished in the past will be dangerous for our lives.”

She also urged the court to stop what she described as a ‘media trial’ and expressed fear for their safety.

“False allegations are being levelled against us. We have not released any CCTV footage of the incident. I have no idea how the media got this,” she said.

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Referring to Monday’s crime scene recreation, she added, “Wherever we go, the media follows us. Yesterday, we were taken by foot to the house so that the media could cover it.”

The court directed the CBI to transfer Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to jail discreetly and said that they be escorted from the courtroom to the vehicle in secrecy to avoid public exposure.

During the hearing, Giribala Singh alleged that Twisha Sharma’s lawyer, Anurag Srivastava physically assaulted her son at the Jabalpur district court when he went there to surrender.

Srivastava denied the charge, saying, “CCTV cameras are installed at the court premises. Facts can be verified, no such incident happened.”

Throughout interrogation, both Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh maintained their innocence, claiming they never harassed Twisha Sharma physically or mentally.

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma’s family demanded recovery of jewellery given at the time of marriage, which the CBI agreed to pursue.

The CBI produced Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh before the chief judicial magistrate after five days of interrogation, which included crime scene recreation and virtual reconstruction of the timeline.

The agency informed the court that questioning will resume once crucial evidence is received, including the second post-mortem report, viscera analysis, and forensic examination of mobile phones, laptops, and other materials, to cross-check facts and strengthen the investigation, said Srivasatva.

Twisha Sharma died on May 12. Her family accused Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh of dowry death and harassment, while the accused insist it was suicide. Initially registered by Bhopal police, the case was later handed over to the CBI on the recommendation of the state government.

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