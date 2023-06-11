MP govt begins process to give 1k to 12 million women under Ladli Behna scheme

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday launched the electronic process to transfer ₹1,000 each in the bank accounts of 12 million women under the state’s Ladli Behna scheme and said the amount will be gradually increased to ₹3,000. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the inauguration of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojna's fund transfer (Twitter)

In an event held in Jabalpur, Chouhan started the scheme with a single click and called it a milestone towards women’s empowerment. Some 12 million women will receive ₹1,000 every month under the welfare scheme.

“This scheme has been started with ₹ 1,000 per month, but I will not give only one thousand. The amount will increase gradually,” he said. “I will increase it to ₹1,200 per month and ₹1,500 per month. As soon as the money is arranged in the coming year, I will increase it to ₹3,000 per month.”

Chouhan also reduced the minimum age required for availing benefits under the Ladli Behna scheme. “Today I am announcing one more decision. Till now, sisters of 23 years of age or more who were married used to get the benefit. But in Kanyadan scheme, many daughters got married at the age of 21. So, now the daughter who is 21 years old will also be given the benefit of Ladli Behna scheme,” he said.

The chief minister also announced to form a Ladli Behna Sena that will help in implementing welfare schemes for women and help those in distress.

“Your happiness is my happiness. Your sorrow is my sorrow, that’s why I will make an army of women who will ensure good implementation of the scheme. Ladli Behna Sena of 11 women will be formed in a small village and Ladli Behna Sena of 21 women in a big village. With implementation of schemes, they will help the women in fighting against injustice and wrongdoing with women,” he said.

The accounts of more than 12 million women have been linked to their Aadhaar ID numbers and direct benefit transfer under the scheme. About 96% women of the state now have bank accounts liked to direct benefit transfer, the chief minister said.

This is the third scheme for women and girl child in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, The Bharatiya Janata Party government launched Mukhyamantri Ladli Laxmi Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana. The Ladli Behna scheme was announced on March 5.

The application process started on March 25 and the last date for filing was April 30. The first list was released on May 1 and the final list on May 31. The eligibility letters were distributed to women from June 1.

The state government will spend ₹15,000 crore in the first year of the scheme. A total of 12.5 million applications were received for program.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress announced to give ₹1,500 to women under the Nari Samman scheme if they form the government in the upcoming 2023 assembly polls. The state government has realized that its Ladli Behna scheme will not work in the forthcoming election, so they have announced to increase the money, congress leaders said.

“In different parts of the state, women have criticised the Ladli Behna scheme as they can’t even buy an LPG cylinder with this money. To give false hope, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to increase the amount. But women voters will not believe the BJP,” state Congress spokesman KK Mishra said.

