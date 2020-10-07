e-paper
Home / India News / MP govt to hand over rape and murder case of 12-year-old to CBI

MP govt to hand over rape and murder case of 12-year-old to CBI

According to police officials, two persons were nabbed in connection with the crime but the police team failed to collect any corroborative evidence against them so far.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to hand over the investigation of the incident of rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl that took place on April 30, 2019 to CBI.
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to hand over investigation into the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Bhopal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said an official communiqué released by the home department on Tuesday night.

The communiqué states, “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to hand over the investigation of the incident of rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl at Manuabhan Tekri, Koh-e–Fiza, Bhopal that took place on April 30, 2019 to CBI. The chief minister has said that the criminals will be punished severely in cases of crimes against girls.”

“In this connection, the home department has sent the approval of the state government to the CBI. The state government has also granted approval for investigation related to the crime, inducement of crime and conspiracy”, said the communiqué.

As per the official information, the crime no. 276/19 was registered in connection with the rape and murder under Sections 363, 366, 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 5(R) 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to police officials, two persons were nabbed in connection with the crime but the police team failed to collect any corroborative evidence against them so far.

