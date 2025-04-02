School in MP's Jabalpur ransacked over principal's WhatsApp status on ‘Lord Ram’: Report

A school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district was ransacked by a group of protesters who alleged that its principal posted a WhatsApp status containing 'remarks on Lord Ram', The Indian Express reported. The protesters only left the school after police assured them of action in the matter. (Representative Image/PTI)

Several videos of the incident surfaced on social media, with protesters tearing down posters, vandalising property and shattering the school windows.

A senior leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said the protest was against the WhatsApp status that went viral, alleging that it contained "comments against Lord Ram". He added that they have also filed a police complaint against the same.

The protesters reportedly demanded an apology from the school director and threatened that a larger group of people would turn up if the police did not take any action. According to The Indian Express report, the agitators were at the school for nearly three hours and went away only after police assured that an action on this matter would be taken.

'Technical probe underway'

A senior police officer further told the media outlet that an investigation in this regard is underway, adding that an FIR is yet to be registered.

"The technical investigation is to make sure that the accused person did indeed upload the post and it was not some AI image. The school principal will be questioned soon. We have deployed additional force here to maintain peace," the police official added.

Another police official said that the activists swarmed the school with mud-filled bags after the WhatsApp post went viral. They threw the bags into the premises of the institute despite police and school staff being present there. They also, in a fit of rage, reportedly smudged the school walls with black paint.

The school administration is yet to make any statements on this issue.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, idols were found damaged in a Radha-Krishna temple of Katora village.

Police said that the damage was reported by some locals, resulting in an FIR against unidentified people. Further, authorities also arranged for new idols to be installed through the temple priest.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, "A case has been registered against unidentified individuals, and an investigation is underway."