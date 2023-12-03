close_game
MP Live 2023: Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah (SC) assembly counting updates
MP Live 2023: Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah (SC) assembly counting updates

Dec 03, 2023 06:38 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE counting updates for Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, and Ambah (SC) assembly constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023.

Voters queue up to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)

Morena’s Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, and Ambah (SC) constituencies.

Counting is underway for Morena area constituencies

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
SheopurCounting to begin
VijaypurCounting to begin
SabalgadhCounting to begin
JouraCounting to begin
SumawaliCounting to begin
MorenaCounting to begin
DimaniCounting to begin
Ambah (SC)Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Morena area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
SheopurBabu JandelINC
VijaypurSeetaramBJP
SabalgarhBaijnath KushwahINC
JouraBanavareelal SharmaINC
SumawaliAdal Singh KansanaINC
MorenaRaghuraj Singh KansanaINC
DimaniGirraj DandotiyaINC
Ambah (SC)Kamlesh JatavINC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 01, 2023 09:52 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am

