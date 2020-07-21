e-paper
MP loco pilots fail breath test, told to not use sanitisers

MP loco pilots fail breath test, told to not use sanitisers

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 09:23 IST
Bhopal : The railways has asked loco pilots not to use alcohol based sanitisers or use it half an hour before reporting to duty. The order was issued by Bhopal Division office of West Central Railways to loco pilots on Saturday after alcohol based sanitisers started affecting the result of Breath Alcohol Test (BAT).

Their blood reports suggested that there was no alcohol content, said the officer.

Later, railway officers consulted experts and found that the breathalyzer machine showed presence of alcohol in the loco pilots breath because of smell of alcohol present in sanitisers.

Bhopal, divisional railway manager, Uday Borwanker said, “The BAT is essential because we can’t take any risk when it comes to life of so many people and it is necessary for a loco pilot to be attentive and in his all senses.”

