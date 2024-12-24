Menu Explore
MP Lokayukta finds wealth worth 7.98 crore on ex-constable's premises

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2024 03:48 PM IST

A Madhya Pradesh's Lokayukta official said on Tuesday that the anti-corruption body found assets worth 7.98 crore on a former police constable. The assets include 2.87 crore in cash and 234 kilograms of silver.

Saurabh Sharma was appointed as a constable in the state transport department on compassionate grounds in 2015. (Representational)
Saurabh Sharma was appointed as a constable in the state transport department on compassionate grounds in 2015. (Representational)

The Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) searched former constable Saurabh Sharma's house on December 18 and December 19 and found documents proving that he possessed assets worth 7.98 crore.

Lokayukta Police Director General Jaideep Prasad said Saurabh Sharma's father RK Sharma was a government doctor and died in 2015.

Saurabh Sharma was appointed as a constable in the state transport department on compassionate grounds in 2015. He took voluntary retirement in 2023.

The official said that the former cop used the ill-gotten wealth to set up a school and hotel in the name of his mother, wife, sister-in-law and associates.

The police found 1.15 crore in cash, 50 lakh in jewellery, vehicles worth 2.21 crore and jewellery worth 50 lakh.

In the raid at his office, the police found 1.72 crore in cash, 234 kg of silver valued at 2.10 crore and other assets of 3 crore.

Summons have been issued to Saurabh Sharma, his wife, mother and associates Gaud and Jaiswal, asking them to appear for questioning, he said

In a separate action on December 19, the I-T department seized more than 10 crore in cash and over 50 kg of gold from a car owned by Gaud on the outskirts of Bhopal.

With inputs from PTI

India News
