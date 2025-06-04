Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP: Lt Col goes missing from army camp, police begin search operation

ANI |
Jun 04, 2025 10:08 PM IST

He left the campus for a morning walk on Monday but didn't return, after which the army officers went to the Cantt PS to file a missing complaint in the evening

A Lieutenant Colonel rank officer went missing from the army campus located in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district and all possible efforts were on to find him, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter and began efforts to search for the army officer(ANI)
Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter and began efforts to search for the army officer(ANI)

The officer has been identified as Pradeep Nigam, a resident of Gwalior district. He left the campus for a morning walk on June 2 but didn't return. Following this, the army officers' staff approached the Cantt Police Station in the district to lodge a missing complaint in the evening, the police added.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter and began efforts to search the army officer.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Sagar) Lokesh Sinha told ANI, "A Subedar Major informed Cantt Police Station in the district that a Lieutenant Colonel left the campus for a morning walk (on June 2) and didn't return. Based on the info, a case has been registered at Cantt police station and started the efforts to search for him."

He further highlighted that the police were also interrogating all the people connected with the missing officer to find clues about him and putting all possible effort to trace him as soon as possible.

"We are interrogating all the people associated with him and collecting evidence. Additionally, efforts are also being made to gather technical evidence on the matter. We are making every possible effort to find him. The Lt Col has been identified as Pradeep Nigam, a resident of Gwalior," he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / MP: Lt Col goes missing from army camp, police begin search operation
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On