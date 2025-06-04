MP: Lt Col goes missing from army camp, police begin search operation

A Lieutenant Colonel rank officer went missing from the army campus located in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district and all possible efforts were on to find him, a police officer said on Wednesday. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter and began efforts to search for the army officer(ANI)

The officer has been identified as Pradeep Nigam, a resident of Gwalior district. He left the campus for a morning walk on June 2 but didn't return. Following this, the army officers' staff approached the Cantt Police Station in the district to lodge a missing complaint in the evening, the police added.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter and began efforts to search the army officer.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Sagar) Lokesh Sinha told ANI, "A Subedar Major informed Cantt Police Station in the district that a Lieutenant Colonel left the campus for a morning walk (on June 2) and didn't return. Based on the info, a case has been registered at Cantt police station and started the efforts to search for him."

He further highlighted that the police were also interrogating all the people connected with the missing officer to find clues about him and putting all possible effort to trace him as soon as possible.

"We are interrogating all the people associated with him and collecting evidence. Additionally, efforts are also being made to gather technical evidence on the matter. We are making every possible effort to find him. The Lt Col has been identified as Pradeep Nigam, a resident of Gwalior," he added.