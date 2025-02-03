MP man demands ‘half’ of deceased father's body after cremation dispute

In a bizarre incident, a Madhya Pradesh man demanded half of his father's dead body following a dispute with his brother over the last rites in the state's Tikamgarh district. The man was in dispute with his younger brother for their father's cremation rites. (Representative Image)

According to police, the incident prompted the authorities to intervene.

The incident happened on Sunday at Lidhorataal village, around 45 km from the district headquarters of Tikamgarh, according to a news agency PTI report.

Dhyani Singh Ghosh (84), who lived with his younger son Deshraj, died of a prolonged illness on Sunday, and his elder son Kishan, who lived outside the village, arrived there after being informed about the death, the report quoted Arvind Singh Dangi, in-charge of Jatara police station.

Brothers clash over father's cremation

According to the police, Kishan created a ruckus saying he would perform his father's last rites, while the younger son claimed it was the deceased man's wish that he carry out the cremation.

The police informed that the elder son was in an inebriated state when the incident occurred. He started insisting that the body be cut in half and divided between the brothers.

Following a dispute between the brothers, villagers alerted the police and they promptly reached the spot.

The cops managed to convince Kishan, who left the scene, and the younger son carried out the cremation.

In an unrelated incident from Madhya Pradesh itself, a BJP MLA's brother shot his 30-year-old son dead with a licensed gun following a dispute in Ujjain on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Makdon tehsil around 9.15 am, an official said.

BJP MLA Satish Malviya's elder brother, Mangal Malviya, shot his son with a 12-bore licensed gun, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural, Nitesh Bhargava said.

Also read: Drunk man climbs mobile tower in Bhopal, causes panic before being rescued by police. Video

He said Mangal Malviya had a dispute with his son Arvind about taking money from the family's grocery store. Following a heated argument, he opened fire. Arvind died on the spot, and his body was sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that the accused has been taken into custody for questioning.

Satish Malviya is the BJP MLA from the Ghatiya seat in Ujjain district.