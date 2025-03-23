MP man livestreams suicide, wife among viewers; arrested for abetment with mother

Six days after a man livestreamed his death, Madhya Pradesh police, on Friday, arrested his wife and mother-in-law for allegedly abetting suicide, reports said. A man in Madhya Pradesh livestreamed his death by suicide, and blamed his wife and mother-in-law(Representative image)

The 27-year old man livestreamed his death on a social media platform on March 16 from his home in the Mehra village of Rewa district.

He was found hanging in his residence, after accusing his mother-in-law and wife of ruining his house in the video that captured his last moments.

Wife watched husband's suicide live, cop say

Upon investigation, the Sirmour police, found that one of the social media accounts that had been viewing the deceased's video, could be traced back to his wife.

However, the 24-year-old woman denied that she had watched the video live and stated she had seen it after her husband was already dead.

After registering a case of unnatural death, the police arrested the man's wife and mother-in-law on charges of abetment of suicide.

Sirmour police station in-charge, JP Patel, told TOI, that the deceased used to work as a priest in Wardha, Gujarat. He had returned home, around six months ago due to an accident that had caused injury to his leg.

The couple had married for a few years, and had a six-month old child as well. The two were known to have frequent arguments. At the time of his death, the man's wife was staying with her mother, Patel told TOI.

On the day of his death, the man went to his mother-in-law's house to bring his wife back, however, he returned without her due to a dispute breaking out between them. He then proceeded to livestream his death.

Agra man blames wife for death

In a similar case, last month, a A 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Agra reportedly died by suicide after leaving a video accusing his wife of pushing him to take the extreme step.

After the deceased's father filed a police complaint against the wife, she countered their claims, alleging that her husband had been abusive, especially when intoxicated.

She also claimed to have stopped him during a previous attempt on his life. The video of the man had gone viral, as he had urged authorities to “think about men.” The case, among a few others with similar circumstances, had sparked debate on social media about men's mental health.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).