MP: On Bharat bandh eve, people stock essentials in Indore

MP: On Bharat bandh eve, people stock essentials in Indore

Though major organisations have not backed the shutdown call, people crowded shops to buy essential commodities.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Indore
On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh would lead a protest at Chavni Anaj Mandi in Indore, said Congress district president Sadashiv Yadav.
On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh would lead a protest at Chavni Anaj Mandi in Indore, said Congress district president Sadashiv Yadav.(HT Photo | Representational image)
         

People rushed to stock essential commodities in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on the eve of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ bodies against three agriculture laws passed by the Centre.

Though major organisations have not backed the shutdown call, people crowded shops to buy essential commodities.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh would lead a protest at Chavni Anaj Mandi here, said Congress district president Sadashiv Yadav.

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) spokesman Ashish Bhairam said a rally will be taken out.

He said RKMM workers will request shop owners to down the shutters for the sake of farmers.

A police officer has warned of stern action if anybody tries to take law into his hands during bandh.

