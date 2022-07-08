Home / India News / MP: Students fined for reciting Hanuman Chalisa; state HM asks to withdraw it
MP: Students fined for reciting Hanuman Chalisa; state HM asks to withdraw it

Last week, a group of 20 B-Tech students organised a mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in the hostel room and some junior students filed a complaint with the institute’s management
The incident came to light on Friday after the home minister took cognisance of the matter. (File image)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 06:51 PM IST
Shruti Tomar

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra came out in support of students of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Sehore, who were asked to pay a fine of 5,000 for mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in a hostel room.

Last week, a group of 20 B-Tech students organised a mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in the hostel room and some junior students filed a complaint with the institute’s management that they were making noises in the hostel.

Later, the institute warned the seven students and asked them to pay a fine of 5,000 each.

The incident came to light on Friday after the home minister took cognisance of the matter.

The home minister on Friday said, “We have conveyed it to the institute that fine can’t be imposed on the students. If students don’t chant Hanuman Chalisa in India, where will they do so. We have asked the institute; the students can be warned in case of indiscipline.”

Mishra said, “I have asked Sehore district collector to inquire into the matter.”

Sehore district collector CM Thakur said, “The students organised the programme of mass recitation without permission and it disturbed many students, who were busy with their studies. The institute took disciplinary action against the seven students who took the initiative of the mass recitation programme.”

Despite repeated attempts, the management of the institute could not be contacted.

