Thu, Nov 20, 2025
MP woman jumps to death after tiff with live-in partner

PTI
Updated on: Nov 20, 2025 05:08 pm IST

The live-in partners had been staying together for the last 10 years. They were married to other individuals but had left their spouses to be in live-in

A 33-year-old woman allegedly jumped to her death from the sixth floor of a multi-storey residential building in Indore after a fight with her live-in partner, a police official said on Thursday.

The woman allegedly jumped from the building and died on the spot, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told PTI.(HT Photo/Representational Image)
The incident occurred on Wednesday night within the jurisdiction of Rau police station, he said

The woman allegedly jumped from the building and died on the spot, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told PTI.

“She worked as a swimming instructor at a private school in the city, while her live-in partner drives a taxi. They lived in a flat in the multi-storey building,” he said.

The official said police are questioning the live-in partner in connection with the woman’s death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani, who reached the spot after the incident, said, “The live-in partners had been staying together for the last 10 years. They were married to other individuals but had left their spouses to be in a live-in relationship.”

He said a preliminary inspection suggested the woman tried to set herself on fire by removing the pipe of an LPG cylinder in the kitchen. When it didn’t work, she jumped from the building.

