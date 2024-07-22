MPs gave 913 assurances during previous three years, 583 of these implemented: Govt

As many as 913 assurances were given by Members of Parliament (MPs) during the previous three calendar years, L Murugan, Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs, informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha. (PTI/File Photo)

While 583 assurances were completed, the remaining 330 were yet to be implemented, Murugan said in response to supplementary questions in the Upper House of Parliament.

“The ones that are yet to be implemented, could not be fulfilled due to the need for change in policies and amendments. An assurance must be met within a period of three months from the date of announcement. Extensions were sought for those that were not completed,” the minister stated.

Murugan, the MoS, Parliamentary Affairs also gave a breakdown of the total number of assurances made by MPs in the previous nine sessions of Parliament, across the three years (three sessions per year).

“In the 253rd session of Parliament, 120 assurances were made. From sessions 254 to 262, the number stood at 105, 25, 221, 70, 95, 118, 99, 0, and 60, respectively,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, responding to questions asked by YSR Congress Party member Ryaga Krishnaiah, the minister mentioned a software called Online Assurance Monitoring System (OAMS), devised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, adding that all ministries have the ID and password for the software.

“They (ministries) can upload Implemented Reports, make requests of dropping, and see extensions for fulfilment of assurances on this portal which also contains necessary instructions regarding timely implementation of assurances,” Murugan noted.

“The (Parliamentary Affairs) Ministry keeps reminding all the ministries/departments, from time to time, regarding expeditious completion of the pending assurances. Auto-generated reminders are also sent every month to the concerned ministries/departments through this system," he added.