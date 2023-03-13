Home / India News / MPs have unhindered rights to speak in Parliament: Om Birla

MPs have unhindered rights to speak in Parliament: Om Birla

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Mar 13, 2023 01:00 AM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday that all MPs enjoy an unhindered right to express their views in Parliament, days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an event in London that microphones are switched off repeatedly when he speaks in the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday that all MPs enjoy an unhindered right to express their views in Parliament, days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an event in London that microphones are switched off repeatedly when he speaks in the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Addressing the general debate at the 146th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union at Manama, Bahrain, the Speaker said, “In India, we have a robust participatory democracy and a vibrant multiparty system where the hopes and aspirations of the citizens find expression through the elected representatives. All members enjoy the freedom to express their views and thoughts in the Lok Sabha.”

Earlier, Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had slammed Gandhi and said, “If anyone says that mikes are put off in Indian Parliament, it is an affront to the nation.” He did not name Gandhi, though.

Last week, Gandhi told British parliamentarians that “a number of times” in the Lok Sabha, when he wanted to speak, he couldn’t switch his microphone on, hinting at an organised stifling of Opposition voices.

Birla was speaking on “Promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies: Fight against intolerance”. The Speaker mentioned that India’s longstanding view is all global issues should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and pointed out that Parliament in India has “always held extensive and meaningful debate and deliberations on contemporary global challenges such as climate change, gender equality, sustainable development and the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out