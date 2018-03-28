MPs meet PM Modi to discuss verdict on SC/ST atrocities act

A delegation of NDA’s SC and ST MPs, led by LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Union social justice minister Thawarchand Gehlot, on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss their concerns on the apex court judgement diluting provisions of the SC-ST atrocities act.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation that the government was committed towards the welfare and development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, said leaders who met him.

Ramdas Athawale, leader of the Republican Party of India (A), an NDA ally, was also part of the delegation.

Athawale, who addressed a press conference with Paswan after the meeting, said all the MPs from SC and ST communities are confident that the government will take appropriate action in the matter.

“It was a good and elaborate discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Supreme Court judgement on the SC/ST atrocities act. Modi-ji listened to us and heard our concerns,” Paswan said.

“We have also raised the demand for reservation for SCs and STs in private sector and also in promotions in the public sector,” he added.

Paswan and Athawale are pressing for a review of the Supreme Court verdict on the order of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The LJP has filed a review plea in the Supreme Court.

Gehlot has written to law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently about a review plea against the Supreme Court verdict. He noted that there are worries that the order will make the law “ineffective” and adversely impact the dispensation of justice to dalits and tribals.

On March 20, the Supreme Court diluted stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act.

It took note of the rampant misuse of the stringent Act against government servants and held that a public servant can only be arrested after approval of the appointing authority. A non-public servant can be arrested after approval by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) which may be granted in appropriate cases if considered necessary for reasons recorded, it said.