India News / 'Mr Modi thinks..':  Rahul Gandhi responds to probe against 3 Gandhi family trusts

‘Mr Modi thinks..’:  Rahul Gandhi responds to probe against 3 Gandhi family trusts

“Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks every one has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 17:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a floral tribute ceremony on the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Parliament house in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday responded sharply to the government’s decision to probe three Gandhi family-linked trusts, asserting that he and the party could not be intimidated, echoing the Congress’ first reaction that the party was prepared to answer every question that the government might have.

The Congress had also asked why the government wasn’t probing organisations linked to the BJP and its leaders.

Rahul Gandhi picked up from where his party had left it. Without referring to the government decision announced a few hours earlier, the Congress leader tweeted: “Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks every one has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated.”

The tweet by Gandhi comes shortly after Congress called Centre’s decision to set up an inter-ministerial panel to coordinate a probe into three foundations linked to the Gandhi family biased.

The Union home ministry on Wednesday announced decision to set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into allegations of illegality against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. All three entities have been accused of violating money laundering act, Income Tax Act and foreign contribution act.

While special director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will head the committee, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also be part of the committee, a home ministry spokesperson said.

The allegations against RGF were levelled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda last month amid the ongoing war of words with the Opposition over the Ladakh face-off.

The BJP chief had said that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) donated money to RGF. He said “one family’s hunger for wealth” hurt the nation, and also accused the Congress of committing a “brazen fraud” by diverting public money into a “family-run foundation”.

