MUDA complainant appears before ED to submit evidence

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, one of the complaints in the MUDA land allotment case, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bengaluru on Thursday to submit evidence related to the ongoing investigation. Social activist Snehamayi Krishna (File photo)

The ED’s probe into the irregularities in the Mysore Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) allotment of 14 sites to chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi BM, follows an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed on September 30, a case similar to an FIR registered by the police, against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Krishna’s email complaint to the ED on September 29, accusing Siddaramaiah of involvement in the MUDA case, prompted this investigation

“I came to appear before ED officers with the necessary documents, including my PAN card, Aadhaar card, and family income details. Siddaramaiah’s issue is just one example. The MUDA case involves thousands of crores of rupees, which is why I have requested a thorough investigation,” Krishna said.

The Lokayukta police, responding to Krishna’s complaint, had earlier registered an FIR on September 27 against Siddaramaiah, his wife, and two others. Following this, the ED summoned Krishna to appear in person at its Bengaluru Zonal Office, where he was required to present records and evidence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002.

Speaking to reporters before heading to the ED office, Krishna confirmed, “They have summoned me, and I will submit all documents they have asked for.”

Siddaramaiah, who is at the centre of the probe, remained resolute in the face of opposition demands for his resignation. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 10-day Dasara celebrations atop the Chamundi Hills, the he expressed his confidence in his integrity. “Satyameva Jayate,” he said, quoting the Sanskrit phrase meaning “Truth Alone Triumphs.” Siddaramaiah reiterated that he has committed no wrongdoing and that his long political career would not have been possible otherwise.

“Previously, I served as chief minister for five years. After Devaraj Urs, I am the only CM in Karnataka’s history to have completed a full five-year term,” Siddaramaiah said, referring to his tenure from 2013 to 2018. He added that despite the current challenges, he continues to have the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the deity presiding over Mysuru, and remains steadfast in his commitment to public service.

Siddaramaiah had earlier questioned ED’s involvement in the case and said the alleged charges do not attract provisions under PMLA. “I don’t know on what grounds it’s a money laundering case. Probably you too feel the same. According to me, it does not attract the money laundering case because compensatory sites were given. So, how is it a money laundering case?” he said.