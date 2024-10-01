MUDA to take back 14 plots of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s wife after her request

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Tuesday decided to take back the 14 plots of land allocated to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Paravathi, following a request made by her on Monday. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

“The process will begin now. I will write to the sub-registrar to initiate the cancellation (of the land deed) and discuss the next steps. Once the title deeds in Parvathi’s name are cancelled, all 14 sites of various dimensions in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages will revert to MUDA ownership,” said MUDA commissioner A N Raghunandan.

“We will take back the sites if anyone wants to surrender it. We can’t refuse, if they want to give back the MUDA plot,” he added.

On Tuesday, Parvathi’s son and member of legislative council (MLC), Yathindra Siddaramaiah, personally submitted a letter to the MUDA office on her behalf, officially confirming her decision to give up the sites.

Raghunandan confirmed receipt of the letter, saying, “I have received the letter from CM Siddaramaiah’s wife regarding the return of the 14 sites. Yathindra Siddaramaiah came to our office and submitted the letter. They have voluntarily requested us to take back the sites.”

The controversy revolves around a land parcel measuring three acres and 16 guntas in the Devanur 3rd Stage layout in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah claims that the land was gifted to his wife by her brother Mallikarjuna in 1998. However, activist Snehamayi Krishna has alleged that the land was actually acquired illegally by Mallikarjuna in 2004, using forged documents with the help of government officials. Krishna further claims that Parvathi sought compensation for the land in 2014, during Siddaramaiah’s term as chief minister.

In response to these claims, MUDA allocated 38,284 square feet of residential sites in the Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stage layouts to Parvathi under the 50:50 scheme. This scheme, designed to compensate land losers, provides 50% of developed land in return for the land lost. The allocation raised questions because the market value of the residential plots in Vijayanagar is significantly higher than that of the original land.

Raghunandan said that MUDA would proceed after consulting legal experts before taking further action, given that the investigation is still underway. “Since the case is under investigation, we will take legal advice before making any decision. The Lokayukta police have asked for some documents, which we will provide. No documents have been asked from the ED, and we will fully cooperate in the investigation,” he said.

Asked about the legality of reclaiming the sites amidst the ongoing inquiry, Raghunandan said, “We will act on the procedure for taking back possession of the sites after obtaining a legal opinion,” while also mentioning that there is no fixed timeline for addressing Parvathi’s request.

Meanwhile, Lokayukta police, who had earlier registered a first information report (FIR) against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and others, conducted a spot inspection of the original land in Kesare on Tuesday. Petitioner Snehamayi Krishna accompanied the investigation team during the inspection, which took place at the site where Parvathi’s land had been used for a layout.

Krishna said that the inspection was carried out following a phone call from the Lokayukta police requesting additional information about the land in question. “I have submitted the documents while filing the complaint. My complaint is not personal against Siddaramaiah. I insist on a comprehensive investigation into all irregularities that have occurred in MUDA over the years,” he said.

Commenting on Parvathi’s decision to surrender the sites, Krishna said, “I do not make false accusations. I have evidence. I have won all the previous cases, and I am confident of winning this one as well. The move to return the sites is a first step towards my victory in my fight.”

The investigation team, along with officials from MUDA’s Town Planning Department and the Revenue and Survey Department, measured the land and reviewed the area under investigation. Krishna explained that while he hadn’t received any notice requesting further documents, he was prepared to provide whatever was needed.

On Monday, Parvathi made public her decision to return the sites, just days after an FIR was filed and after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began its probe into the matter. She clarified that the move was based on her own initiative, stating, “No house, plot, or wealth is more important than my husband’s honour, dignity, and peace of mind.” She also mentioned that she did not consult either her husband or son in making this decision, emphasising, “I am not aware of my husband’s opinion on this matter, nor do I concern myself with what my son thinks.”

Parvathi asked political parties and the media not to involve the women of political families in these types of controversies for political gains.