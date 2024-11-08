‘Muda will take back plots under 50:50 scheme after probe’

Months after the row over land allotment scheme began, the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) on Thursday announced its decision to take back plots distributed under the controversial 50:50 scheme “but only after receiving the Desai Commission’s report”, commissioner Raghunandan said, citing minutes of the body’s first meeting. Muda members agreed to reclaim the sites — a move that has left many individuals who received plots under the scheme uncertain about their future (PTI)

“The meeting unanimously agreed to take back the sites allocated under the 50:50 scheme, but only after receiving the Desai Commission’s report. Further discussions will be held in the next meeting, and any final decision will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation,” Raghunandan said.

The decision comes amid an investigation by retired high court judge PN Desai over concerns of illegality in the allocations. Muda members agreed to reclaim the sites — a move that has left many individuals who received plots under the scheme uncertain about their future.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, JD(S) MLA GT Devegowda said: “The Lokayukta, ED, and the Desai Commission are all investigating the Mysore 50:50 issue. We have agreed that the illegally allocated sites should be returned and cancelled. These should go to those who are legally entitled. We will wait for the commission’s final report before making any further decisions.”

Congress MLA K Harish Gowda said: “The members have shown consensus to confiscate the sites allocated under the 50:50 scheme... We also discussed filing a case against officials who failed to properly register these allocations and will request the government to take disciplinary action.”