News / India News / Mudslide blocks Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya, traffic to Tripura, Mizoram, Barak valley cut off

Mudslide blocks Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya, traffic to Tripura, Mizoram, Barak valley cut off

PTI |
Aug 26, 2023 03:24 PM IST

Mudslide blocks Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya, traffic to Tripura, Mizoram, Barak valley cut off: Police

A mudslide caused by incessant rainfall blocked the Sonapur tunnel on NH 6 in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday blocking traffic movement to Tripura, Mizoram and Assam's Barak valley, police said.

National Highway road blocked due to landslide that occurred at Sonapur Tunnel in East Jaintia Hills (ANI/ File)
National Highway road blocked due to landslide that occurred at Sonapur Tunnel in East Jaintia Hills (ANI/ File)

The mudslide was caused by incessant rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours. Two vehicles were stuck in the mudslide, Superintendent of Police, Jagpal S Dhanoa told PTI.

He said the NHAI was informed for necessary clearance and to make sure traffic on the important NH 6 connecting to three other north eastern states flow normally.

Earthmovers and personnel were put to work to clear the debris and the stuck vehicles, an NHAI official said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out