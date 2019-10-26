e-paper
Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Badrinath and Kerdarnath shrine

Accompanied by his son Akash, Mukesh Ambani arrived by a helicopter in Badrinath at around 8.30 am, said a Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti spokesman.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Gopeshwar
Mukesh Ambani has also reportedly offered to bear the expenses to be incurred over sandalwood paste at the temple during the next yatra season.
Mukesh Ambani has also reportedly offered to bear the expenses to be incurred over sandalwood paste at the temple during the next yatra season. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
         

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani Saturday offered prayers at famous Himalayan shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

Accompanied by his son Akash, Ambani arrived by a helicopter in Badrinath at around 8.30 am, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti spokesman Harish Gaud told PTI.

He was welcomed at the helipad by Mandir Samiti CEO B D Singh and other officials. He spent about half an hour at the temple offering prayers and talking to temple committee officials.

Ambani offered to bear the expenses to be incurred over sandalwood paste at the temple during the next yatra season, Gaud said.

The Reliance chairman visits the shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu around Diwali every year.

Ambani also paid a visit to Kedarnath later in the day to offer prayers at the temple dedicated to lord Shiva, Gaud said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 16:05 IST

